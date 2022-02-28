news, business,

Re-opening after the 2021 lockdown, Ken Harris said in many ways, it was business as usual. "As a whole it was just like opening up having had a long weekend," Mr Harris said. This was not just a three day weekend, however, Secret Skin - where Mr Harris is operations manager - had been closed for five months. Read more: 'Every bomb is falling on my heart': Wollongong's vigil for Ukraine A cosmetic injectables clinic, Secret Skin had only recently opened its Shellharbour premises and being less than 12 months old was unable to apply for government support grants that depend upon a business comparing their current downturn to previous years' figures. In the interim, Mr Harris had focused on his other business, which provides medical supplies, and Dr Laidlaw focused on assisting with surgeries conducted in hospitals. While the business may have closed its doors, activity continued on social media but Mr Harris said at the time it was unclear about what the future held. "We didn't know how long these lockdowns were going to last, it was just such uncertain times so we put [Secret Skin] on the backburner for a bit." Luckily the lockdowns did end, and they did not take Secret Skin with them. According to the Business NSW Business Conditions Survey, conducted in September 2021, a majority of businesses in NSW were barely hanging on during the peaks of lockdown in 2021. Across the state, 53 per cent of respondents to the survey said the business would be closed without the government support that was on offer. Following a spike in retail figures in the second half of 2020 late and the first quarter of 2021, levels in August 2021 were as low as the first lockdown of 2020 and lasted from longer. While the lockdowns of 2020 may have been unprecedented, the impact of lockdowns in 2021 was worse for businesses. In the Business NSW survey, 43 per cent of firms indicated solvency became less manageable in September 2021, compared with 33 per cent in June 2020. Ultimately, by September 2021, three per cent of respondents indicated that their business had closed, with 89 per cent of those naming the COVID-19 lockdown as the reason for their closure. Despite this, business confidence remained optimistic in the second half of 2021, as business owners expected a rebound in trade once the restrictions were eased and vaccination rates climbed. This was upended by the arrival of the Omicron variant. While during the lockdowns, businesses were concerned a lack of demand for goods and services, isolation requirements reduced staff numbers and business confidence dropped to the lowest on record, according to Business NSW. Read more: From dinosaur food to doughnuts: Wollongong baker celebrates 'truly local food' Greater uncertainty saw businesses delay investment decisions and hiring new staff, while reducing the number of shifts for current staff and casuals. In this environment, of a shadow lockdown as consumers stayed home and staff isolated, the summer holiday period felt even further extended, said Mr Harris. "January's always a slow month, but we felt this year was particularly slow, compared to previous years." Coming into February, however, and business has returned. According to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, retail sales rose 1.8 per cent in January 2022. The ABS said the data and consumer patterns were unlike what had been observed before. "The emergence of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 case numbers, combined with an absence of mandated lockdowns has resulted in a range of different consumer behaviours. We have seen the type of spending previously associated with lockdowns occurring simultaneously with those associated with the easing of lockdown conditions," director of quarterly economy wide statistics, Ben James said. "This had led to variations across the industries with food retailing recording a rise in sales consistent with previous COVID-19 outbreaks as consumers exercise caution amidst surging case numbers," said Mr James. "However, the absence of lockdowns meant that other discretionary industries which would usually see a fall during the pandemic have recorded mixed results." On the ground, patterns are changing. At Secret Skin more clients are presenting with migraines. "Now, whether that's just an anomaly, or whether it's coincidental with the lockdowns being such a stressful time, we're not entirely sure," Mr Harris said. What is clear, however, is that businesses and consumers are looking forward to being able to see and interact with each other. "It's just great to have that human interaction again and see smiling faces when we're able to," Mr Harris said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

