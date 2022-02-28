news, latest-news,

Geo-targeting messages, social media and bank records are the tools the missing person's co-ordinator at Lake Illawarra Police has in his bag when someone doesn't come home. Acting crime manager Inspector Clem Scott is the man who oversees all missing people in the area and allocates resources. He was particularly proud of the way police officers, other emergency service agencies and members of the public worked together to find Brian Adamson, a man missing from Warilla earlier this month. Mr Adamson was located safely a few days after being reported missing. Read more: Fairy Meadow child care provider admits defrauding government Insp Scott said when an officer took a missing person's report, which is logged into the system, a risk assessment of low, medium or high is made depending on the information given at the time. "Depending on the circumstances provided, we identify what resources to allocate," he said. "For example, Brian Adamson came back as a high-risk missing person because being missing was out of character, he was required to take medication he didn't have, and he had underlying health issues. "That is why we had everyone from the dog squad, PolAir and the mounted police, along with SES and RFS crews, because he was a high-risk missing person. "On some occasions, someone might have gone to a friend's place and forgotten to tell mum or dad or someone else so that risk assessment is low initially. "If there is a juvenile missing, we contact police youth liaison staff to find them which most of the time they do pretty quickly." Read more: Not a scam: Police use geo-targeted text messages in missing persons case Long gone are the days when a family has to wait 24 hours to report someone missing. Insp Scott said a report should be made immediately to either a police station or CrimeStoppers when family are concerned for their loved one's welfare. Police can also report someone missing if they identify a risk. "We won't turn anyone away from the station and tell them to go wait 10 or 12 hours. We will take the report," Insp Scott said. Technology has revolutionised the way police conduct a missing persons investigation. "Back in the day it was very manual," Insp Scott said. "We had to go door-to-door to find someone or we would patrol around a certain area that person might frequent, or where they went missing from. "These days we have a whole range of technological advances we can look at, including the geo-targeting messaging system, telephone inquiries and bank checks to see which account the person gets paid into. "We can see if the account has been used or which ATMs may have cameras to see if the person is actually the one using the cards. "We used geo-targeting messages in Mr Adamson's investigation and got a good response as to where he had been sighted, which allowed us to narrow down the search area and he was found where had been sighted. "Information that comes from the public is so crucial to us; when we are looking for people who are missing, the eyes and ears of the streets are invaluable." Social media platforms are heavily used in cases of missing young people. "They won't necessarily use calls or texts but will use apps including Snapchat and other social media platforms," Insp Scott said. "We have officers trained who try to link up with them if they are on those platforms and quite often we get an outcome." Officers also utilise the media and police Facebook pages, especially when young people or those with needs have gone missing so members of the public are made aware and call in sightings. Insp Scott said investigators also sometimes collected DNA from a toothbrush or hairbrush which could help identify human remains. Cold case missing people are referred to the Coroner and Insp Clem said from time to time information came in about those people but the unit regularly reviewed the cases to see if they have missed anything or if technological advances could help. He said it was important for himself and his officers to remember and consider "if it was your own child missing, how would you feel and what response would you want," On average 28 people go missing every day in NSW. Most people are located almost immediately however around 1% go on to become Long Term Missing Persons. In 2020 there were a total of 9,799 Missing Person reports recorded in NSW. Of these, 18 became Long Term and 12 remain as outstanding. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/03a0d838-2f0f-4982-8bab-a9d72c2759a5.jpg/r0_43_1526_905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg