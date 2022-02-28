news, latest-news,

A Fairy Meadow woman has admitted to defrauding the federal government of subsidy payments after a large-scale investigation into her child care employer. Mawadha Mahmoud appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to one count of dishonestly intending to cause a loss. Strike Force Mercury was established to investigate organised crime and fraud of government welfare and insurance schemes focusing on family day care operations in July 2018. Read more: EPA investigates two pollution events in Illawarra waterways More than 50 people were charged as part of the investigation into Red Roses Family Day Care, including the director, staff, educators and parents. Police alleged the syndicate, and Mahmoud, fraudulently claimed Commonwealth payments under the Child Care Subsidy scheme. It was alleged the syndicate fraudulently netted at least $3.9 million in payments over a 10-month period. Covert surveillance was conducted on Red Roses educators, including Mahmoud. She started working as an educator at Red Roses in February 2018 from her house in Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow. She admitted to falsely declaring paper and electronic timesheets and dishonestly appeared to have booked and provided care to children. The Commonwealth lost no less than $4538 of the $47,260 of scheme entitlements. The Commonwealth Child Care Subsidy Scheme administered by the Department of Educations, Skills and Employment, is designed to partially subside fees charged by child care providers for sessions of care. Parents and guardians must receive approval from the Department of Human Services before the scheme can be applied to reduce the fees otherwise payable for a session of care. Once an entitlement is determined, it is paid by the Commonwealth to the approved provider, which then must pass on the benefit to the parents in the form of a fee reduction. Under Red Roses' procedures, educators were required to submit timesheets to the office where they would be approved by staff before being submitted to the Department of Education. Parents were also supposed to sign children into and out of booked sessions. Police covertly conducted an investigation to identify whether the care Mahmoud claimed to have provided in fact occurred. It was revealed 263 sessions were not legitimate. Investigators were able to use employment records from Mahmoud's other employer, which showed she had worked on 20 of the days and times she claimed to have been proving child care between October 20, 2018 and March 9, 2019. The police investigation did not establish whether care did or did not occur to remaining the 2298 reported sessions of care because Mahmoud was not working elsewhere or being surveilled at those times. She and Red Roses also did not comply with the requirement to undertake a monthly visit report. Police conducted a search warrant at Mahmoud's address, were documents were seized. She was arrested and charged on May 8, 2019. The case will return to court on April 19 for sentencing.

