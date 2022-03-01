news, latest-news,

Illawarra residents are preparing for heavy downpours and damaging winds that are bearing down on the region. At least three Illawarra schools will close on Wednesday due to the severe weather conditions. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts heavy rainfall will continue on Wednesday, bringing with it the risk of flash flooding. Storms could bring localised falls of up to 200 millimetres in the space of six hours. There are also damaging winds, very heavy surf and abnormally high tides expected. Follow our updates in the blog below. Live blog might take a moment to load

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/07ff5ed9-32b7-4799-86aa-893a30ca1d5b.png/r2_9_836_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg