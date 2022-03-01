news, federal-election,

Liberal and Labor candidates for Whitlam have declined to comment on a $28.5 million funding commitment by the Greens for the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre. The Australian Greens announced they would fund a five-year pilot of the Australian-first program if elected, as part of their "Ending Violence Against Women" policy. Advocates for the centre, which would be a one-stop shop for legal, physical, psychological and housing support for women and children fleeing unsafe homes, delivered a business plan to the government in July, only to be met with silence. Read more: Illawarra could cop 200mm in six hours if storm hits, BOM warns Greens candidate for Whitlam Jamie Dixon said the project would be a "guiding light" for what could be achieved when it comes to addressing family violence. "It would be of significant value to the entire area and hopefully repeated elsewhere in the country," he said. "Our policy is twofold - education in schools to make the next generation aware of domestic violence issues and to fund frontline services like the centre. "This federal election we see it as our role to keep the heat on and make sure this comes to fruition - we would be very grateful if other parties would enter into meaningful conversation about it." The Illawarra Mercury approached Liberal, Labor and National Party representatives for their position on the initiative - and on this issue, support for the Greens came from an unlikely corner. Stephen Jones, the current member for Whitlam, was contacted, but his office said he declined to comment on the issue. Chairperson of the newly reconstituted Illawarra branch of the National Party, Peter Ristevski, threw his support behind the project, and said he was surprised Labor hadn't done more. "It's a very important issue, and what better place to pilot a program like this than the Illawarra? "If you look at our constitution, we're there for families and battlers. "As chairman of the branch I fully support the trauma centre initiative. "I'm surprised the current federal member hasn't been influential in ensuring it eventuates. "I know the Coalition is in power at the moment, but Whitlam is held by Labor and it's their responsibility to advocate for their seat." The Liberal Party have just announced their candidate for Whitlam, Mike Cains. He was unable to provide a response at this time. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

