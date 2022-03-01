news, latest-news,

Support for Ukraine is an extension of support for "all nations and communities targeted by unjustified aggression," Wollongong City Council Mayor Gordon Bradbery says. Cr Bradbery was presented with a Ukrainian flag by Father Simon Ckuj at a vigil for Ukraine on Saturday. The flag will be flown at Wollongong City Council in a gesture of support for the invaded nation. Read more: EPA investigates two pollution events in Illawarra waterways Cr Bradbery said he was moved to show solidarity with all people "targeted by violence" since his time as a minister of the Uniting Church. "Anything that threatens peace must be challenged by our community," he said. "I've previously supported Palestine and Tibet; we often use the council flagpole to highlight concerns or support groups or nations. "Anything we can do to show solidarity or help make a change is well worth doing." Cr Bradbery said the gesture was a symbolic one on behalf of the city, and encouraged any individuals looking to help to seek out reputable aid organisations. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine results in devastation for civilians, advocates for citizens of Palestine, Tibet, Syria, West Papua and Somalia have called on the international community to extend compassion to all people suffering from conflict.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/0716cbf9-e931-43b9-975a-ece88538cf83.jpg/r0_160_5472_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg