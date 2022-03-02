Turner Freeman, Superannuation payouts, injury, illness, Total and Permanent Disablement (TPD) insurance, insurance claims

Almost every working Australian has employer funded superannuation to access on retirement, but what do you do if you are forced to cease work early through injury or illness? "Total and Permanent Disablement (TPD) insurance is a common type of insurance cover that many of us hold within our superannuation," Turner Freeman Wollongong partner Michelle Walsh said. "This cover is designed to compensate the member if they are no longer able to work as a result of injury and/or illness." Funds have a criteria that must be met before any payouts can be made. It does not require you to prove how your condition occurred. Rather it is a set criteria that firstly proves that you have been disabled by an injury or illness where you cannot undergo your usual duties at work for usually six months for an unbroken period thereby allowing you to fulfil the qualifying period. The second criteria is that due to your injury or illness, you are unable to return to work in the area for which you are qualified by education, training or experience. Retrospective superannuation insurance claims for retirees Even if you ceased work some time ago and your superannuation account is now closed and your insurance has since lapsed, you may still be eligible to claim through your superannuation if you held insurance cover at the date that you became unable to work. "One example is a person that has retired from employment due to injury or illness and may have operated in an unpaid domestic duties role in their household and been diagnosed with an injury or illness that would have prevented them from returning to work," Michelle said. "They may still be eligible to pursue a superannuation insurance claim." These injuries and/or illnesses do not need to necessarily relate to employment, so that a diagnosis of an unrelated illness or condition such as chronic lung disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer, stroke, dementia and Alzheimer's disease, primary pulmonary hypertension, major head trauma, motor neurone disease, muscular dystrophy or any injury that occurred outside of work, could potentially entitle a person to claim against their insurance. If you have suffered an injury or illness that has put you out of employment, irrespective of how many years ago, it is always advisable to make enquiries as to your superannuation insurance options. You may be eligible to pursue a TPD claim that you didn't realise existed. For more information contact Turner Freeman on 4220 5250. Located at Shop 1, 11-15 Atchison Street, Wollongong or visit turnerfreeman.com.au/office/wollongong/

Superannuation payouts for injury or illness

Experience: Wollongong partner Michelle Walsh specialises in all types of compensation and personal injury law. Photos: Supplied

"Total and Permanent Disablement (TPD) insurance is a common type of insurance cover that many of us hold within our superannuation," Turner Freeman Wollongong partner Michelle Walsh said.

"This cover is designed to compensate the member if they are no longer able to work as a result of injury and/or illness."

Funds have a criteria that must be met before any payouts can be made. It does not require you to prove how your condition occurred.

Rather it is a set criteria that firstly proves that you have been disabled by an injury or illness where you cannot undergo your usual duties at work for usually six months for an unbroken period thereby allowing you to fulfil the qualifying period.

The second criteria is that due to your injury or illness, you are unable to return to work in the area for which you are qualified by education, training or experience.

Retrospective superannuation insurance claims for retirees

Even if you ceased work some time ago and your superannuation account is now closed and your insurance has since lapsed, you may still be eligible to claim through your superannuation if you held insurance cover at the date that you became unable to work.

"One example is a person that has retired from employment due to injury or illness and may have operated in an unpaid domestic duties role in their household and been diagnosed with an injury or illness that would have prevented them from returning to work," Michelle said.

Accessible: The premises on Atchison Street is wheelchair accessible and has ample free parking.

These injuries and/or illnesses do not need to necessarily relate to employment, so that a diagnosis of an unrelated illness or condition such as chronic lung disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer, stroke, dementia and Alzheimer's disease, primary pulmonary hypertension, major head trauma, motor neurone disease, muscular dystrophy or any injury that occurred outside of work, could potentially entitle a person to claim against their insurance.

If you have suffered an injury or illness that has put you out of employment, irrespective of how many years ago, it is always advisable to make enquiries as to your superannuation insurance options.

You may be eligible to pursue a TPD claim that you didn't realise existed. For more information contact Turner Freeman on 4220 5250. Located at Shop 1, 11-15 Atchison Street, Wollongong or visit turnerfreeman.com.au/office/wollongong/

