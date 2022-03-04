news, latest-news, 13 Prosser Close, Tarrawanna, house for sale, Illawarra property, Laurence Morgan Tarrawanna

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 5 Tucked into a peaceful cul-de-sac with only a leafy reserve as its rear neighbour, this handsome single-storey brick home offers a wonderfully secluded lifestyle. Its versatile design will delight the modern family, as will its prized convenience minutes from cafes and the local deli, catchment schools and city transport. The immaculate five bedroom home is set on a level landscaped 706sqm block (approx). It has an expansive living/dining zone with picture windows and easy-care tiled floors. The well-appointed kitchen boasts a dishwasher, breakfast bench and pantry. Dual flow to impressive all-seasons undercover patio that is the ideal place to sit, relax and soak up the leafy surrounds and offers plenty of room to entertain family and friends. The patio joins the spacious fenced yard with cubby house - ideal for kids. There is also an additional formal lounge with bar, separate study space or meals area. The master bedroom features a walk-in robe and neatly kept shower ensuite, while four other bedrooms (with built-in robes) cater to the large or growing family. Extras include reverse-cycle ducted air-conditioning, solar, a third toilet and a drive-through three car garage. It is located just a stroll away from Tarrawanna Public School, neighbourhood fruit shop and brewery. Set in a quiet modern estate with a beautiful outlook over the reserve at the rear. To find out more about this property or to arrange your inspection contact Daniel Frazer at Laurence Morgan Tarrawanna.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/37ed238e-5194-473e-be3b-f4a5f2df5b20.jpg/r2_203_3965_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg