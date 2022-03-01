news, latest-news,

This time last year, Wollongong girls Elecia Parrott and Madelyn Spencer stood on the beach, wishing they knew how to surf. Now, they're making waves in the surfing community (and catching them, too). Ms Parrott and Ms Spencer run the "Gong Gurfers" group for Wollongong's girl-surfers. They're a women's surfing community for all ages and abilities, aiming to break down the intimidation barriers that keep girls out of the waves. Since starting a challenge in September to surf every day for a month, the girls have not missed a single day in the water, and have inspired a group of other young women to dive in with them. What started as a group chat to organise surf meet ups with other beginners blossomed into a community empowering girls to overcome their fears. "We didn't know how to surf, which I think was why so many girls felt that they could show up and come with no expectations, because it's not like we're professional surfers. We're kooks as well," Ms Spencer said. "We're all kind of learning on the way. We're not pro so we're literally giving our tips that we've learned on our short little journey of surfing," Ms Parrott said. Surfing can be intimidating for beginners, especially when everyone else in the water looks like a pro, they said. "It can be confronting - you've got the water aspect, you've got learning how to ride this piece of foam, along with all the other things as well. It's so daunting," Ms Parrott said. "We've experienced it first-hand. And you know, we're about creating an environment where girls do feel supported and not intimidated." Read more: Mahalia Barnes joins Olympian Anna Meares for Wollongong's International Women's Day event The community they are building doesn't just end when the surfboards are strapped back onto roof racks. Gong Gurfers organises meet ups of all kinds, from skateboarding sessions to picnics and weekend getaways, and as always, it's an open invitation. "One of the things that we pride ourselves on is that it's not like, 'Okay, we've got five girls now. Okay, we've got 20 girls now'. It's just so free and flowing. At our gatherings and meeting we get at least one new person each time, so we're always growing,' Ms Spencer said. Gong Gurfers is part of a movement of girls' surfing groups popping up around Australia, from the Groove Girls on the Gold Coast down to Hobart's Salt Sisters. The movement is all about connecting through surfing and creating an inclusive space for girls in the water. "There's all these groups but we're connected through the same ambition to connect, to celebrate womanhood. I'm reaching out to them and there's no competition because we all have the same goals, we're all literally in the same boat," Ms Spencer said. Since learning to surf in September, Ms Parrott and Ms Spencer have hit the waves every day for 181 days straight. They took on the challenge to surf every day for a year, raising money for Surf Aid, a charity that connects communities through surfing. With too much time on their hands during lockdown, surfing was the perfect outlet. "It's disconnecting, because you get there and you can disconnect and just be in the waves, but it's also connecting at the same time. You're connecting with people, you're connecting with nature. I love it," Ms Parrott said. For Ms Spencer and Ms Parrott, the community they have built is something to be proud of, and now that they're in the water, you're never getting them back out. Read more: Surfing NSW announces local surf groups on shark incident response program The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

