Two local COVID deaths as region records more than 700 cases

Two people, one from Kiama and one from Nowra, are among nine people with COVID-19 across the state who died in the latest 24 hours period. There were 771 new cases reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District, among 8874 cases in NSW. There are currently 1098 people admitted to hospital, including 49 in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation. With more than two in five eligible residents still to receive their third dose of the vaccine, the University of Wollongong will encourage students and staff to make use of a pop-up clinic on campus this week. The clinic will be held in the UOW Library on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3, from 12pm to 3pm. No bookings are required; anyone who wants a vaccination, whether that is their first, second or third shot, can simply walk in. The team of nurses and staff will also be providing information about how to upload immunisation certificates onto the Australian Immunisation Register. UOW vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson thanked ISLHD for organising the clinic and urged students and staff to make use of it. "I strongly encourage all UOW students and staff, as well as the wider community, to make sure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Professor Davidson said. "We know that vaccinations are our best defence against COVID-19 and can protect students, staff and the community from serious illness. "Even if you have already had two doses of the vaccine it is important to get that third dose as it will give you and your loved ones additional protection against the Omicron variant." In addition to the pop-up clinic, Wollongong Campus Pharmacy is taking vaccination and booster bookings. UOW students and staff can also visit the CBD Mass Vaccination Hub by taking the free bus from Wollongong campus to the city. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

