news, latest-news,

For 62 years, Jim Piper had no hearing in his left ear, after catching mumps as a teenager at boarding school in the 1950s. So it came as a surprise when, as a 78-year-old, he was told he would be a candidate for a cochlear implant. "I always used to think cochlear implants were just for young people, so I got quite a surprise when the audiologist said I could have one," the Wollongong man, now 83, said. After so long without hearing in one ear, Mr Piper said his cochlear implant took some getting used to. But, five years on from the surgery, he says it helps him to stay social and connected and had allowed him to better participate in group conversations and hear things like concerts and television shows. Read more: Illawarra could cop 200mm in six hours if storm hits, BOM warns Wollongong surgeon Dr Daniel Cox is hoping to encourage more older Illawarra residents like Mr Piper to consider cochlear implants, and hopes to soon be able to conduct the surgeries at Wollongong's public hospital for the first time. Working with a not-for-profit organisation NextSense, which provides support to Illawarra patients before and after surgery, Dr Cox is keen spread the message that the devices are not just for young children. He said while 90 per cent of children who could benefit from a cochlear implant can usually access one, only 10 per cent of eligible adults do, even though they are by far the largest group affected by hearing loss. "One of the last guys I did had four sets of hearing aids, and had spent $50,000 in hearing aids that didn't work," Dr Cox said. "Hearing aids are really good, but there should be an exploration of other options if that's what people need - so we need to promote the conversation, and the best way we can do that is by having it available to public patients here in Wollongong." Read more: Two COVID deaths as Illawarra records more than 700 cases Dr Cox said addressing age-related hearing loss, which can affect up to a third of people aged over 65, was vital for helping to prevent dementia, depression and social isolation, as well as balance-related health issues like falls. "Hearing loss as people get older can affect their ability to live life well and if it isn't addressed, people can become isolated and reclusive because of it and through that there's an association with higher rates of dementia," he said. "We're increasingly recognising that cochlear implants will have a huge role in the future for older adults." Cochlear implant surgery has been available at Wollongong Private Hospital since 2018, but Dr Cox said having it availably in the public system would reach more people in need. Mr Piper also said he hoped other older people with hearing loss would consider cochlear implants as an option. "It's important that people don't think they're going to have perfect hearing the day after it's switched on," he said. "People certainly have to put the hours and work in, both and home and in seeing audiologists and speech pathologists, particularly at my age, when it's something so different to get used to." "But it's helped me enormously when meeting friends in small groups. It's so important, because if you can't participate in conversations as you get older you can lose touch with your friends, and your community, and that can lead to loss of memory and all sorts of things." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/1058d477-5dd7-4119-bb2f-f10d97b6ba22.jpg/r0_372_5001_3198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg