Life saving equipment can make a critical difference when it comes to surf rescues. The equipment needs to be on hand, on the beach, for surf life saving volunteers to quickly respond to an incident. However, Nathan Boscaro of Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) said that needing to replace equipment was a significant cost for the club. "Due to the coastal weather conditions and the design of our previous patrol facility, the rescue equipment would not last more that a couple of years," Mr Boscaro said. To address this, Port Kembla SLSC has recently taken delivery of a new trailer, funded through the IMB Bank Community Foundation. "With the funding provided by the IMB Bank Community Foundation we were able to design a more modernised surf rescue trailer which can contain the equipment and prolong their asset life," Mr Boscaro said. Along with life saving equipment, the trailer contains first aid equipment such as oxygen tanks and a defibrillator. The trailer also makes life easier for volunteers. "The trailer is highly visible, making it easy for beach goers to know where to find help. It also integrates a shade structure to protect the volunteers during patrolling periods," Mr Boscaro said. In use for the past three weeks, the volunteers on Sundays and public holidays are already signing the priases of the equipment, something that IMB Bank CEO Rob Ryan said the company was proud to support. "The IMB Bank Community Foundation remains committed to supporting volunteer services to make sure the volunteers who put their lives on the line have essential safety resources," he said. Port Kembla SLSC is one of 800 community groups supported by the IMB Bank Community Foundation.

