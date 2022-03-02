subscribers-only,

A National Day should be a day for rejoicing and unity, to glance back at the past and to determine to make the future better. All should celebrate it. But for Australia, January 26, has become a day for dispute and discord, the discord growing each year. Fortunately, there is a day we can all celebrate, namely March 3, our Independence Day. On that date the Australia Act, passed by both British and Australian Parliaments, came into force. By that Act the British renounced the exercise of all their residual powers. We are now fully responsible for our successes [and failures]. Even the Queen of Australia, whose legal title differs from the Queen of the UK, [inter alia she is NOT Defender of the Faith here], is left with only one duty [not a power], namely to nominate as Governor-General the person proposed by our Prime Minister. March 3 is Australia Act Day and it should be our National Day. Let's call it Australia Day. The next Parliament can enact it. David Goss, Woonona It was after Cyclone Tracy caused massive devastation in Darwin that Labor Prime Minister of the day, Edward Gough Whitlam wanted to introduce The Australian National Disaster Insurance Fund. Every insurance company in Australia cried foul and claimed that Whitlam's proposal would devastate the insurance industry. They claimed that they were more than able to Insure every property in Australia and cover would be provided to everyone. Whitlam's proposal was defeated and things remain unchanged ever since. The same old claim rejection clauses have just about been set to music. There are big losses and massive scenes of disappointment heading for those who have suffered in this unprecedented deluge. So many Australians have suffered and Scott Morrison will have to hold a large financial umbrella over the victims, or get washed away in the next election. The insurance industry will not bear the burden of any more losses or take any more risks. Dave Cox, Corrimal The world could be facing a more perilous time than it was in the late 1930s. Putin and Xi are twins - cast from the same Communist mould and united. Both are seeking a divine place in history, and openly committed to expanding their empires and resource bases without regard for democracy and human life. One seeks control of the West: the other seeks control of the East. Putin has begun his campaign of aggression in Ukraine, and the world now fearfully awaits Xi's reaction. Nations are in this terrifying situation because they allowed themselves to become hostage to unhinged autocracies for the supply of essential every-day commodities, and loans. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

