The Illawarra gets ready for the rain bomb: Editorial

By 10am yesterday morning sandbag supplies provided by the SES to help Illawarra residents protect their property were exhausted in Albion Park. Those anxious about how their homes would fare in the torrential rain expected today had to seek out supplies from other venues around the Illawarra. And seek out they did. There was a frenzy of activity at sandbag stations, fuelled by the tragic and shocking imagery coming out of Lismore and Brisbane. No-one knows what will happen in the next 24 to 72 hours, but the SES is preparing for the worst and it seems that Illawarra households are taking their warnings seriously. Perhaps memories of the 2019 bushfires, or COVID lockdowns and everything that has happened over the last three years is driving our need to be as prepared as we possibly can. There is likely a psychologist somewhere saying our need to organise is about taking back control from the uncertainty caused by natural disasters. But really, who wants to take the chance if we have the luxury of preparation time? Certainly those living in Lismore and other flood-damaged locations will have done anything to have been forewarned. Fingers crossed we'll all feel a little foolish when the sun comes back out and the predictions were wrong (here's hoping), but a little bit of damaged ego is better than being trapped on your roof, swept away by a torrent or returning to a flooded home. So whatever happens today. Keep an eye on your neighbours, family and friends. Stay Safe. Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

