Some of the worst conditions for athletes to compete in and officials to be very hard and devoted, greeted them on the first day of the NSW junior state titles. Held at Homebush, the field and track were water logged and during the days, athletes events were put back due to lightning and thunderstorms. Due to the number of championships being held during the month of February, it was vital for these events to go ahead. Read more: Knight determined to lead Wollongong Wolves to glory in NSW NPL return Some athletes relied on these titles to move forward to Australian titles, but for many, it was the end of a lot of hard work and devotion to make it. Junior talent is in abundance in NSW, but it will be interesting to see how many move forward later into under 23 and open. It is great to see junior athletes moving on and recording personal bests. Congratulations to under 20 hurdler and sprinter Ashlyn Adams who recorded PBs in both the 100 and 200 metres recording times that will certainly improve her flat speed for her chosen event of the short hurdles. She was joined by young newcomer to IBS Charley McGrath who ran a great race in her first year in senior athletics, in the 400metres, but her run in the 800metres was impressive taking 3secs off her personal best, showing that this young athlete has a lot more improvement over this distance. Read more: Familiar fire burns as Goorjian eyes run home Under 16 athlete Joshua Smith surprised himself at country in the pole vault but he has followed this up with a great fouth I In the state under 16 titles with a PB. A silver medal to go with his personal best earned javelin champ Alex del Popolo a top ranking and he will now head to the Australian titles full of confidence. Under 18 javelin thrower Charlotte Smith finished in sixth spot in the final of her event with plenty of improvement to come. Read more: Kieran Woolley chasing X Games glory after Tokyo Olympics success Under 16 sprinter Brodie McCluskey made the final of both sprints, while training partner, Lauren Percival made both finals of the 100 and 200, finishing fourth in the 200m final. Joining them is another newcomer to Blue Stars and improving with every run, Emily Strecker who also made the finals of both 100 and 200 in showing that a sub 13secs is well within this young athlete, over the 100m. One of the youngest competitors in the under 14 triple jump, Pearl Stravoskoufis, had her first taste of senior athletics and handled it well. Meanwhile back at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre on Sunday with a revamped program, due to continual rain throughout the week. This infield was closed by council, but athletes enjoyed a friendly, relaxed meet on the track with 60metres, 100, 400 and 800 being conducted. On the eve of the NSW masters titles in two weeks it gave our masters athletes the chance to have competitive runs over these distances. Great to see June Lowe back competing, having her first competitive run at country and she will be joined by sprinter Gianna Mogentale who has had time away from championship events until this year. Athletics NSW have announced the finals of the state 60 metres that were washed out at the Illawarra Track Challenge will now be held in conjunction with the Sydney Track Classic. The Mile state title, also washed out, still has a date to be determined. As the season draws to a close, we would like to wish all athletes contesting state and national titles the very best of luck and to our dual age members in Little A,S and Illawarra Blue Stars, the best of luck in their coming up state titles and multi event. Blue Stars will release a revamped winter track and field meets later in March, to commence in May, and to go through to August, ideal for athletes travelling to overseas meets and school carnivals. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/4e1d1458-983d-4c23-9639-16d867255cad.jpg/r0_438_1390_1223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg