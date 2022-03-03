subscribers-only,

Ahead of the upcoming election, the most important issue for Australian Community Media readers is the "environment and climate change" (Climate action wake-up call, Illawarra Mercury, February 28). Yes, it is striking that 43 per cent of ACM readers, who live outside major metropolitan cities, list climate as their most important issue. This finding debunks the Barnaby Joyce-led National Party perception that climate change is only an issue of concern for "woke" inner-city dwellers. Less than 24 hours after Joyce was re-elected as National Party leader last year over 800 farmers had signed a petition asking for stronger climate action. Communities on the land are suffering the impacts of climate change on an ever more frequent basis and can clearly see the opportunities climate action offers. We can but hope that our federal government will listen to their constituents before it is too late. Why Australia was ever allowed to dump its very own reliable fuel refining industry, and opt for the foreign owned, controlled, and well overpriced Asian markets, is indeed unfathomable to my tiny brain. We had the oil from our own Bass Strait wells which made excellent fuel, and the only thing we could not make from it was engine oil because of its high sulphur content. Both Labor and Coalition governments have held numerous in-depth enquiries into the Australian oil industry, and declared everything is above board. The Australian government wants high fuel prices because not only is there an instant flow of money into the empty treasury without having to wait until the end of the financial year, it is revenue that seldom, if ever, goes down. Fuel in the USA is well below the cost that it is in Australia. In the upcoming election season, you will hear no promise or commitment to lower the cost of fuel in Australia. These days income tax is nowhere near as good as fuel tax to the government. Dave Cox, Corrimal I am delighted to let you know that on Sunday, February 20 at Lang Park, Wollongong, residents came out in force to join Dementia Australia as we returned to the area to host our popular Memory Walk & Jog event. More than 750 participants turned out to walk, jog or run in support of people living with dementia. I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Illawarra for their participation and wonderful show of community spirit. It was truly inspiring to witness! More than $60,000 was raised, and these funds will now be put to good use as we provide invaluable support services, education and resources for people impacted by dementia Australia-wide. Maree McCabe, CEO, Dementia Australia Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/dc4316d0-0c5b-4e2e-a560-9d42d44aba56.jpg/r0_76_1017_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg