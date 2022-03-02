KICKOFF: Special bonds bring Roy back to Wollongong

news, latest-news,

When it comes to good rugby league men, they simply don't come any better than Collegians stalwart Joe Davidson. In fact, men of any kind don't come much better than 'Big Joe' who also earned the moniker the 'Grey Ghost' in 40 years as strapper with Collies, Wests and the Steelers - becoming one of few life members of the latter. As such, his passing in December left the entire league community - and various others the OAM recipient was part of - in mourning. It also brought former Illawarra Steeler Nigel Roy back to Wollongong from Darwin where he was general manager of NRL Northern Territory. In delivering a eulogy on behalf of the Davidson family at Joe's funeral, Roy relayed how he traveled down from his hometown of Kyogle for a shot with the Steelers in the early 90s. He had little more than a footy bag and the promise of an open trial, but he found a second family in the Davidson household, with Joe and his wife Lorraine, and their children Matt and Jacqui. The planned 'short stay' stretched to two years, Roy debuting with the Steelers in 1993. He would go on to play the bulk of his 157 NRL games with North Sydney, but those early bonds remain. So, when Roy says the Illawarra region is home to "a wonderful rugby league community," he really means it. "When you take a young boy out of the country it can be quite daunting but [the Davidsons] welcomed me with open arms," Roy said. "You leave the town you grew up on a bit of a wing and a prayer and they provided me with the support that any person needs. "It was for a period beyond what was initially meant to be. They might say far too long, but I like to think I didn't wear out my welcome. "Their support was probably the main reason I was able build a professional sporting career. They've been close to my heart ever since. "They opened their family up to me which I'll be forever grateful for and providing the eulogy on their behalf is something I was very much honoured to do." It was a sad occasion but, in a roundabout way, it's what ultimately brought Roy back to Wollongong in his new role as Illawarra Rugby League general manager. "It was a sad circumstance that brought me back but conversations then came about and made me aware of the opportunity that was again available here," Roy said. "Since my early days playing for the Steelers I've continued to maintain strong friendships and relationships with people still living in the area. "I'd been working in the NT for a number of years but the opportunity to grow my administrative career in the sport became available. "I was given the opportunity to grow my rugby league career with the Illawarra Steelers. I'll be forever grateful for the club and the community for giving me that opportunity. "It's a great rugby league town. I was given the opportunity here and I want to give anyone who wants to play the great game of rugby league the same opportunity to do that." The 47-year-old has worked in administration of the game since concluding his career that comprised eight NRL seasons and a further four in the Super League with London Broncos. Working in the top end had its challenges, but Roy feels it's a solid grounding as he heads back into a league heartland area on the bounce-back from COVID-19. "I was part of a small team and it involved so many different aspects of the game," he said. "You had the local pathways, development. We were also fortunate to get elite games like NRL and World Cup games coming to the Territory. "I'll draw on those experiences in bringing all the moving parts of the rugby league world together to help make the game as good as it can be down here." It won't be a breezy transition. The toll of the pandemic means returning community sport to its former glory remains an uphill climb for any code. Junior league had the rug pulled from it two years running. At senior level, the Delta outbreak called a halt to a five-team first grade competition in June last season. It will return this year with eight teams, with Helensburgh returning to the top flight and Shire clubs Cronulla Caringbah and De La Salle joining the competition. The Mojo Homes Cup (first grade) will also form the Southern Conference of the state-wide Presidents Cup. At all levels, Roy says rugby league can't afford to miss the jump. "I don't underestimate the challenges that are involved," he said. "It's a competitive landscape for sport, no matter where you go across our country. "It's a competitive space and we want to make sure we're the first-choice sport people want to be participating in, involved with and supporting. "It's called the greatest game of all and I want it to be that." Roy will step into the role previously held by long-time GM Chris Bannerman, who first took up the position ahead of the 2014 season. Steelers chairman Graeme Gulloch said a disrupted 2021 season provided time for a review and the decision to move in a fresh direction. "It's been a hectic time in the game with the COVID implications over the last couple of years and we took the opportunity to have a look at things we need to do to set the game up for the future," Gulloch said. "Mid-year last year and we undertook a bit of a review. We looked at the future and what we need to do to ensure that participation remains strong. "We thought we needed to take a bit of a different approach. We started a recruitment process and that intersected with Nigel's interest. "He wasn't 'given' the job by any means, he had to go through a process and convince us that he had the skills and experience to do what we wanted to do. "Over the course of the next season we'll see some of those initiatives roll out and continue to strengthen the game, the senior game in particular. "All this is only possible building on the work others have done before so we want to publicly acknowledge the good work Chris did too. "We just felt it was time for next steps, next generation and a strategic approach we need to adapt to." In zones redrawn under the NSWRL's 'One State' blueprint, the Illawarra is part of the 'Southern Corridor' taking in the Shire, Illawarra and South Coast/Group Seven regions. It opens up any number of possibilities for structuring of competitions but Gulloch said the traditional Illawarra League will remain the centrepiece of plans. "We're committed to making sure Illawarra's at the core of whatever happens moving forward," Gulloch said. "We'll look at Nigel's connections with the NSW Rugby League and the NRL to ensure the district is tapping into every opportunity it possibly can. "We'll work with other areas and embrace the whole southern [corridor] and it's about the strength of the game overall. "We need healthy competitions, we need strong and clear pathways for kids as they're coming through. "It's a pretty big agenda. We've just got to chip away at it and I think we've got the right bloke."

