Club champions chasing a Zone title can also claim a slice of history with the upcoming 2021 Champion of Champion events to be played at Zone level for the last time. Zone 16 officials are taking entries for its Champion of Club Champion Fours, Pairs and Singles to be played at headquarters Fairy Meadow BC in the next few weeks. Sweeping changes to the Bowls NSW Events calendar come in for the new 2022-23 season commencing July 1, including a new format for Champion of Club Champion events. From July 1, the 2022 club winners in Singles and Pairs from every club in NSW will qualify directly for the state event to be run by Bowls NSW. The move is aimed to streamline bowls and ease the pressure on the calendar for the 16 zones that will no longer have Champion of Club Champions events on their agenda. Read more: Jack de Belin opens up on three-year criminal court saga The Champion of Club Champion Fours is not been a state event and will not be played after the 2021 titles, thereby giving bowlers eligible for the 2021 event the opportunity to create history as the last Zone Fours champion. Fairy Meadow BC will host the Zone Champion Fours on March 19-20, followed by the Champion Pairs on April 2-3 and Champion Singles on April 9-10. The Zone winners in Singles and Pairs advance to the 2021 NSW Finals at South Tamworth BC on June 3-7. Zone 16 officials have already issued clubs a provisional entry sheet for all three events with clubs advised to send in any other nominations as soon as possible. Warilla's Gary Kelly won the 2020 Zone Champion of Club Champion Singles and went on to reach the state final. Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys (Warilla) won the 2020 Champion of Club Champion Pairs, with Figtree Sports' Mark Kesby, Rod Thomas, Gordon Young and Peter Ford claiming the Fours. Meanwhile, in other Zone 16 news, the 2021 Zone President's Reserve Triples at Warilla and Senior Triples at Kiama will hopefully commence this weekend following a washout last weekend. Both finals have been rescheduled to Sunday March 13, with the winners to join the Zone Open Triples champions, Towradgi's Ash Noronha, Kim Mackie and Chris Smith at the 2021 Open Gender State Championships at Ettalong Memorial from May 20-29. Twenty-six teams have entered the rescheduled 2021 Senior Triples. Twenty-eight teams from 12 clubs will feature in the Grade 5-7 Reserve Triples. Both Zone Triples events will be down to the finalists following two rounds on Saturday, plus quarter-finals and semis on Sunday. Due to COVID lockdowns and other disruptions it is two years since the last Zone Over-60s Triples champions were crowned with Max Donovan, Rob Clayton and Buster Connell returning to defend their 2020 title. South Coast legend Karen Murphy won a record-equalling fourth Bowls Premier League crown as Sydney Lions clinched its fourth title by beating hosts Moama in a thrilling tiebreak decider. Moama were the outstanding franchise in BPL14's 10-team competition, finishing on top (14-4) after the round-robin series. With massive home support the Steamers beat second-placed Adelaide Pioneers to claim a grand final spot, while third-placed Sydney won two knockout games to make the decider. Murphy was inspirational in the finals series and supported by reigning NSW State Singles champion Ben Wist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aaron Wilson, plus Australian bowls legend Steve Glasson calling the shots as coach. First-up in the finals, Sydney had a tense win over Alex Marshall's Brisbane Pirates, who knocked out the two-time defending champions Gold Coast Ospreys featuring Warilla superstars Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock and Chloe Stewart in the fourth vs fifth elimination match. Sydney clinched a spot in the decider with a straight sets win over Adelaide, but were clear underdogs in the grand final, with Moama led by arguably the star of the event Ryan Bester. Ben Twist, Aron Sherriff and Kelsey Cottrell were named in the inaugural All Star team. The first club championship for 2022 at Albion Park is at the business end with the opening semi-final in the Major Fours to be played on Saturday morning. Twelve teams nominated with Eddie Weston, Brian Godfrey, Jesse Godfrey and John Zoszak (skip) to take on Corey Thompson (skip) and partners Trent Thompson, Tony Murphy plus a sub for an unavailable Rod Raftery. The semi is from 10am with hopefully the rain clearing and club members most welcome. The second semi-final will feature Russell Shephard and partners against Brett Duprez's rink on Saturday week, with the final in the afternoon. Albion Park had an excellent start to the year with Chris McLay, Corey Thompson, Aaron Spears and Brett Duprez winning the South Pacific Fours. The Park upset a world-class Warilla rink in the final to claim their first South Pacific Fours crown since 2004.

