Pollution at Woonona beach could be from coal mine says council

Recent pollution seen flowing out of a Woonona creek and onto the beach could be from a coal mine at Russell Vale, authorities have said. Wollongong City Council are working with the Environmental Protection Agency to determine the cause of what looked like coal run-off at Collins Creek on Saturday after heavy rain. Read more: Why Illawarra creeks, beaches get polluted in a storm A spokeswoman for council said the EPA were leading the investigation into the run-off "potentially linked to the Russell Vale mine", which is owned by Wollongong Coal. Residents had reported never seeing the creek flow so rapidly before, and described a distinct sediment in the water and sinking in the sand. With more heavy rain on the way, the council spokeswoman urged the public to "do the right thing" to decrease the risk of storm water becoming contaminated with other materials. "We will continue to support the EPA in monitoring the situation as we're expecting hazardous weather conditions for the remainder of this week," she said. Pollution at Bellambi Gully Creek from the weekend was also reported to the EPA, though subsequent testing found it was not attributed to the coal mine. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

