Australians will face a common choice this year at the 2022 federal election: who to vote for? But, at Australian Community Media (ACM) we turned the tables and asked politicians your questions. In a survey of Illawarra Mercury readers, as part of a nation-wide survey conducted by ACM, tax and economic policy was front of mind, with cost of living the fourth most important issue at the upcoming federal election. Read more: Pollution at Woonona beach could be from coal mine says council We put your questions to the candidates for Whitlam, MP Stephen Jones, the Labor incumbent, and Jamie Dixon, the Greens hopeful. Michael Cains, the Liberal candidate, was contacted but declined to comment. When it comes to the cost of living, Illawarra residents are concerned about their wages, housing affordability and the gender pay gap. One questioner asked: "How will your policies impact my cost of living, raise my wages and allow me to build a better life for my family?" Mr Jones, who is the shadow assistant treasurer, said a Labor government would support workers looking to raise their wages. "The federal government should be in there arguing alongside workers for a general wage increase across the entire economy," Mr Jones said. To make this happen, Mr Jones said that a Labor government would legislate to properly regulate insecure work and target sectors such as aged care where underpayment is "chronic". Mr Dixon said the Greens would also seek to raise the wages of teachers and nurses to support wage equity. Housing affordability has been an acute issue in the Illawarra, with Kiama having some of the least affordable properties in Australia. Mr Jones said that Labor is close to announcing its housing affordability policy and that the party is "One hundred per cent attuned to the issue." The Greens have a detailed housing affordability policy which is to build a million new homes across Australia in a shared equity scheme. "Basically people who are looking to get on the property ladder, whether they're entering the workforce or locked in a rent cycle, could viably own their own home for $300,000," Mr Dixon said. The program would be funded through a six per cent wealth tax on billionaires. Read more: Cochlear surgery could be coming to Wollongong's public hospital When it came to taxes, questioners asked whether tax dollars will be spent effectively and if large corporations, the rich and religious orders would pay their "fair share of tax". Mr Dixon said that currently, the Greens acknowledged that the community is paying as much tax as they are comfortable with paying and that new taxes would focus on the ultra wealthy and corporations which pay close to zero tax in Australia. "What we are aiming for now is to look at new areas where there isn't current taxation revenue to build economic strength and financial surplus, rather than introducing new taxes. Mr Jones ruled out a future Labor government introducing a capital gains tax or inheritance tax. "We want to ensure that the existing tax arrangements are working efficiently so that multinationals are paying their fair share. As to introducing new taxes, no plans for that." Instead, and responding to a questioner that asked, "will our tax dollars be spent effectively?", Mr Jones said that Labor would ensure grants programs were open and funds were distributed on merit. "The thing that will put a spotlight on this stuff is having a federal anti-corruption commission," he said. Mr Dixon also confirmed that The Greens would continue to push for a federal ICAC, "with actual independent powers and the ability to make sure that transparency is achieved in political donations and funding grants." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

