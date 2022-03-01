Unchanged Dragons sheet a first for Davis

sport, dragons-den, dragons, nrlw, st-george-illawarra, nrl, jamie-soward, keeley-davis, quincy-dodd

She's the only player to have featured in every Dragons NRLW game to date and Keeley Davis can't ever recall featuring in the same line-up two weeks in a row. That's the luxury coach Jamie Soward had on Tuesday, naming an unchanged 17 for Sunday's clash with Parramatta in Wollongong hot on the heels of a round-one victory over the Titans. The Dragons' previously luckless run saw Jillaroos hooker Davis partner current Eels back-rower Jade Etherden in the halves in the club's final outing of 2020 as injuries bit hard. That winless campaign, and a postponed 2021 season, left the Red V without a win in almost 900 days before ending the drought with a 20-12 win last weekend. Injuries can have a huge impact in a short campaign but Soward hasn't been forced into any changes this week. It's a first for Davis, as is starting back to back games at club level in her preferred No. 9 jumper. "We've had a lot of rough luck so its probably the first time we've named a team that's the same going into round two," Davis said. "That's exciting and hopefully we can build on that. It'd been over 400 days since we played and a lot longer than that since we'd won so it was great to get our first game under our belt and for it to be a win as well. "We were pretty rusty, I feel like there was a lot of nerves there, but it was a good starting point." Davis will again share dummy-half duties on Sunday having shifted to lock against the Titans livewire rake Quincy Dodd was injected from the bench, a tag-team they've performed at Origin level. Read more: Dragons kickstart NRLW campaign with win over Titans It's something Davis is happy to reprise as part of a new-look spine that saw Emma Tonegato, Rachael Pearson and Taliah Fuimaono make their NRLW debuts last week. "I'm obviously pretty versatile so I think it's just going to depend on certain games and how we're going," Davis said. "It's great to have two hookers. I'm sure Sowie has a plan but it'll just depend on how games are going. I just try and be the player that I am and put the team first. "It was great to get our first game in, obviously three of [the spine] made their debut so it was great to just get some actual footy. "We worked really hard in preseason trying to get those combinations but nothing really beats footy." Sunday's triple-header will see all six NRLW teams in action at WIN Stadium, the Dragons clash with the Eels headlining the show at 3.40pm. It be the first time Corrimal product Davis has played at the venue since it hosted both men's and women's Test matches in October 2019. It will also see her take on some fellow Cougars alumni, with Rikeya Horne and Jade Etherden lining up for the Eels in their own return to Wollongong. "[The Test] was the last time I played here and I'm super excited. It'll be pretty special playing at WIN against some old teammates," Davis said. "I think it's great to see how many girls have come from the Illawarra area representing all the [NRLW] teams. "I've grown up in Wollongong so it'll be great to have lots of family and friends there but also, for the club, it'll be our first ever home game at WIN. "I haven't yet, but I'll be asking for about 30 tickets so I'll see how I go."

