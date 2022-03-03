news, latest-news,

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said it was a very quiet end to last week, with plenty of rain about and not a lot of fish gossip to report. Offshore was relatively low-key in our neck of the woods over the latter part of the week, only a few marlin caught and the majority were down south of Shellharbour and Kiama which had the best of the bite. The annual GFAA Port Stephens Interclub was also a surprisingly relatively-quiet affair compared to most years, with Port Hacking GFC and Newcastle and Port Stephens GFC both winning many of the trophies. There were a few reddies about late last week but once the rain settled in, the water dirtied up quickly from the majority of the creeks bursting their banks and shutting down what was a good inshore bite. There are way too many weather warnings about for any offshore fishing this weekend, so maybe a time for tackle maintenance or rack up some home-front brownie points. ************* Details have emerged of a recaptured blue marlin, originally tagged off Rabaul, PNG and recaptured off the eastern coast of Taiwan. The tag had been badly damaged as it was partially removed in a fish market but the scant remaining details included LOCKED BAG 3020 NOWRA confirming it was, in fact, a NSW Fisheries tag. Travelling anglers do from time to time, take their kit of tags with them on both interstate and international fishing trips, so this tag use - albeit uncommon - was not a rare occurrence. Detailed digging through the data base eventually revealed the blue was tagged on November 20, 2019 by Natalie Reiman fishing a tournament aboard a PNG game boat and was estimated at 90 kilograms. The blue was recaptured 708 days later on October 29, 2021 well east of Taiwan and had traveled an estimated 4465 kilometres. This fish was one of 245 blue marlin tagged during the 2019 tournament. Two others have also been recaptured, both in the Philippines. Another great tag-and-recapture story showing the ongoing benefits of this long-standing program. It's a fortnight till the Shellharbour Game Fishing Club's 2022 Shellharbour Blue Water Classic held March 18-21. Already a massive prize list has been secured including an $80,000 prize pool and $50k will be awarded to heaviest blue marlin over 220 kilograms. This year's tournament will be held out of the newly-finished Shellcove Marina complex that has also provided sponsorship. The all-important briefing will be held Thursday, March 17 at 7.30pm at the Marina dining precinct and it is mandatory for least one angler from each team be in attendance, including travelling boats. In view of the varying recent weather conditions, late entries will be accepted at the briefing but earlier attendance intentions are preferred and appreciated. A huge list of sponsors includes Shellcove Marina, J&J Vac, Next Level Marine, 21st Century Plumbing et al. Details, entry at https://www.shellharbourgamefishing.com.au/services-4 *************** Working through recent storms in the late evening, Fisheries officers conducted surveillance on an individual fishing in Botany Bay during a lightning storm. When apprehended, the individual had a bucket containing 23 tarwhine, five of a prohibited size. In NSW, daily bag and possession limits apply to fish. In some instances, limits are combined for certain species including bream and tarwhine, with a combined daily bag limit of 10 per person and an overall limit of 20. Report illegal fishing to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or online https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/.../report-illegal-activity Kiama Game Fishing Club have confirmed their annual Kiama Blowhole Big Fish Classic will be on again April 2-3 out of Kiama Harbour. Full details and entry info at www.kiamagfc.com.au **************** The Pirtek Fishing Challenge will be held over two days - April 23-24 - with nominated species for each state and if you have already entered, keep a look out for your parcel as the competitor packs are being mailed out. If you haven't entered it is not too late, so don't delay and get in and register. Remember that by just entering you go in the draw to win more than $100,000 in prizes! For information and entry details go to www.pirtekfishingchallenge.com.au ************ Following the easing of health restrictions, Ocean Beach Hotel Fishing Club's Friday raffles will, at last, resume tonight. The meat tray raffle tickets will go on sale from 6.30pm and be drawn around 7pm, so get in quick. Enquires to the fishing club's Facebook page. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/659240f0-dedc-4ec6-b362-cb6babec8927.jpg/r0_501_945_1035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg