An aspiring young MMA fighter and champion junior wrestler will remain behind bars after being refused court bail amid allegations he punched a bouncer outside a Wollongong nightclub just days after being released from jail. Jake Treyvaud had been on parole for eight days when he allegedly attacked the security guard outside Mr Crown just before midnight on February 12. Police will allege Treyvaud swung multiple punches at the man but only one connected, leaving the victim with a 2cm cut to his right eye socket. Treyvaud was arrested on the night and charged with affray and assault. Read more: Video footage captures mate's driving moments before fatal Royal National Park crash He was remanded in custody at the time but sought bail in Wollongong Local Court last week, with defence lawyer Brett Ford arguing Treyvaud was not receiving the medical attention he needed for his own injuries from that night. He also said Treyvaud would fight the allegations on account of self-defence. Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the proceedings for Mr Ford to view CCTV footage of the incident. In court on Tuesday, Mr Ford admitted there was more complexity to the case than he had initially been told last week. "I won't be saying to the court that it's a weak prosecution case," he said. "So there's much more to it than we heard last week?" Magistrate Girotto asked him. "Yes," Mr Ford replied. He said Treyvaud maintained his not guilty pleas to both charges. Magistrate Girotto refused to release Treyvaud on bail, noting he had been on parole at the time, had a history of violence and faced a lengthy jail term if convicted. Read more court and crime stories. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

