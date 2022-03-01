Hawks get show on the road with big win over Breakers

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, justinian, jessup, tyler-harvey, brian-goorjian, new-zealand-breakers

Illawarra tipped off a lengthy road stretch in style with a 102-87 win over New Zealand in Tasmania on Tuesday night. With nine of their final 12 games coming away from Wollongong, the Hawks needed to take care of business against the undermanned Breakers. They did so after a tight first half, blowing their rivals away with a 53-point second half to move to 10-7 on the season. It was Justinian Jessup who really took the game away from the Breakers in the third term, dropping 12 of his 23 points in a dominant quarter. Tyler Harvey also found some shooting form, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists before getting an early spell with the rest of Brian Goorjian's big guns. Sam Froling had an understated 10 points six boards and three assists and Antonius Cleveland had a typically energetic 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Harry Froling had 12 points from the bench, dropping both of his shots from deep to open his side's account from long-range to start the second quarter. The road run continues against South East Melbourne on Sunday as the Hawks look to claim a major scalp for the first time this season, with Goorjian embracing the chance to build some momentum away from home. "In some ways I think it's been good for us to get on the road," Goorjian told ESPN. "I don't like the idea of being bunkered down and staying at home if you had your choice. "We know our backs are to the wall, we can't afford any more mistakes and, whether it's on the road [or not], we need to play better than we've been playing. "I thought tonight there was more of a will, more of a want, more of an energy in everything we did, whether it was cutting, whether it running the floor, whether it was putting pressure on the ball. "We still struggled with some on-ball defensive stuff but that's what [Breakers coach Dan Shamir] is an expert at and nothing's easy. "I'm just happy to get away with a win and get some momentum going here on this road stand." The Breakers were game early but were ultimately outgunned and overmatched with a number of stars - chiefly star big Yannick Wetzell - missing. Peyton Siva had 12 points and eight dimes, while Hugo Besson had a gritty 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists despite an 0-4 night from deep. Finn Delany had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, with Kyrin Galloway and Chasson Randle grabbing 16 and 15 points respectively. Duop Reath and Besson a quick four each the tip things off, with the Hawks going ahead by three on four points from Harvey. Reath finished with six points for the term that saw the visitors struggle from deep, going 0-4 from long-range. The Breakers weren't much better, also going 0-4 until Randle drained the first triple of the game on the buzzer for a 22-20 lead. Harry Froling broke the drought with back to back threes from the same patch of hardwood to push the Hawks lead out to two scores early in the second. Jessup fired with the first of two triples for the quarter, with two more buckets tacking his tally to nine. Read more: Familiar fire burns as Goorjian eyes run home Harvey also got going from deep, finishing with 12 points for the half before Randle fired back from deep to lock the scores at 47 apiece. Jessup's final score gave the Hawks a slender two-point lead at halftime, but it was the Breakers who shot out of the blocks in the third with an 8-2 run. Siva had five, including a deep three before the Hawks found their range, back to back threes to Jessup forcing Dan Shamir into a timeout with the Hawks back in front by three. Jessup had two more from the line and Harvey chimed in with a triple that took back command for the visitors. Jessup kept things rolling with perhaps his first slam in the NBL on a 15-0 run to move his personal tally past 20 points and the margin to double digits. It was briefly pegged back before Rathan-Mayes hoisted through a buzzer-beater from the Hungry Jacks' logo for a 12-point lead at three-quarter-time. Cleveland brought the energy early in the fourth with a put-back board, steal and assist for Harvey and an emphatic slam on a 9-2 run that pushed the margin out to 19. He pushed it past 20 with a couple more from the line, with the Hawks cruising to their highest score of the season with the likes of Reath, Harvey, Jessup and Cleveland putting their feet up early.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/e56247ef-3c04-4859-a66a-38ac4e54fe12.jpg/r0_107_3000_1802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg