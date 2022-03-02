Gerringong's Lilly Pollard claims Pipeline Bodyboarding Championships

news, latest-news,

Gerringong product Lilly Pollard is on top of the world after taking out the 2022 Pipeline Women's Bodyboarding Championships. The competition was held on the famed break in Hawaii, Pollard conquering the waves to claim the event. Read more: Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley chasing breakthrough season The veteran finished ahead of runner-up Jessica Becker and three-time Pipeline champion Ayaka Suzuki. "Wtf this just happened today," Pollard posted on Instagram. "Thanks everyone." The victory comes eight years after Pollard claimed the event in 2014. Since then, the bodyboarder has experienced the ups and downs of her sport. Just weeks after her Pipeline win, Pollard was airlifted to Wollongong Hospital following an incident at Mystics Beach in Killalea State Park. After being dumped by a wave, she fractured her six vertebrae in her back and injured her neck. Despite the severity of the injuries, Pollard made a full recovery and eventually returned to the world bodyboard tour. The success in the ocean continued as she was crowned 2018 Australian Pro Tour Women's Champion. Now based in Cronulla, Pollard runs a bodyboard coaching business. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/98924a70-0004-43b1-b282-1fbacdb9676c.jpg/r0_199_1440_1013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg