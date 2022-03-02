Corrimal man charged with COVID cash fraud

news, latest-news,

A Corrimal man charged with fraud offences related to COVID-19 relief payments will appear in court today, police say. Police investigations began in October 2021 into claims made to Service NSW for COVID-19 Business Relief Grants and Test and Isolate payments. Read more: Illawarra could cop 200mm in six hours if storm hits, BOM warns Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to South Coast Police District's Proactive Crime Team - with assistance from South East Region Enforcement Squad (SERES) - executed two search warrants at homes on St Andrews Place, Corrimal and Paperbark Street, Albion Park Rail, from 8am Friday 14 January 2022. A 31-year-old man was arrested at the Corrimal home. During searches of the properties, police seized a motorcycle - alleged to be the proceeds of crime - as well as mobile phones, laptops and prohibited drugs. The Corrimal man was taken to Wollongong Police Station, where he was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and publish false or misleading material to obtain advantage. Police will allege the offences were committed in both Wollongong and Lake Illawarra districts, and the payments were made in 11 different names, totalling more than $44,700. The 31-year-old was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, March 22. Inquiries continue. Anyone with information about suspected fraudulent activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/41e60093-3763-48cd-bf24-1939394766e7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg