Meet the two Illawarra finalists in NSW Women of the Year Awards

Two Illawarra women have been named finalists in the NSW Women of the Year Awards, in recognition of their tireless efforts for the community. Madeleine Saxby was nominated by her teachers at Woonona High School for her work raising awareness of Vanishing White Matter disease. Madeleine has played a vital role in co-ordinating fundraising events to find a cure for the rare, terminal brain disease, which claimed the life of her younger sister Chloe. Madeleine has made the top 10 finalists for the 2022 'One to Watch' award, which recognises girls and young women aged seven to 17 who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of courage, strength, determination and kindness to help and support others. Stacy Jane is a finalist for the 2022 'Community Hero of the Year' award. Stacy Jane is the founder and CEO of Escabags, a charity providing free 'escape bags' filled with personal necessities to survivors escaping domestic abuse. In 2019, Ms Jane was the victim of violence at the hands of her partner while on a cruise together. She was offered care and support by an Australian family, and eventually left her home in the UK to build a new, safer life in the Illawarra. In 2020 Ms Jane started Escabags, now available in over 800 stockists nationally, filled with the essentials needed to start a new life. "We know the most dangerous time for a person leaving a violent relationship is when they get out - Escabags mean they don't need to go back to the family home for essentials," Ms Jane said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/7a152879-9681-4f0b-b61a-f820bf2810cc.jpg/r0_332_6720_4129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg