Illawarra Shoalhaven records almost 1000 new COVID cases

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has recorded 946 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The 946 new cases were a result of 344 positive PCR tests and 602 positive rapid antigen tests. Of those, 569 cases were from Wollongong LGA, 188 cases were from Shellharbour LGA, 150 cases were from Shoalhaven LGA and 39 cases were from Kiama LGA Read more: Landslide on Kiama Bends as more schools and roads close NSW has recorded 10,650 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. This is the highest daily case total in almost a month when 10,698 cases were recorded on February 4. There are 1072 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 45 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1098 patients were being cared for with 49 in ICU. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

