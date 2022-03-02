news, latest-news,

It started off with closed schools in Dapto and Woonona and very quickly Macquarie Pass was the next victim to fall to the torrential rain coming down from the north. And while the expected rain bomb has not struck the Illawarra in quite the way forecast it was no less damaging for it. Roads were closed, schools were shut, trains were off and there were landslides. One hero couple decided to spend the day helping out any who needed a handyman. They fixed leaking roofs, and an elderly lady who was trapped after her front door swelled in the wet. In Kangaroo Valley a woman had a lucky escape after she was rescued from flood waters. In Albion Park one family used their tin boat to ferry their mother out of her water-surrounded home. And in Oak Flats flash flooding led to a river rolling down the train tracks and trains being called off. With a break in the weather around lunch time the water in Oak Flats and Albion Park receded but residents are bracing themselves for the next deluge expected over night. We'll keep you updated with all the road and school closures with our live blog from 7am on Thursday. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/db138ceb-a201-45c7-bc28-7c5102f403b0.JPG/r1_0_516_291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg