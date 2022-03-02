news, latest-news,

A rescue is underway after a woman was reported trapped and surrounded by flood water near the Upper Kangaroo River, south west of Jamberoo. Emergency services responded to calls of the incident at 9:50am Wednesday and attended the scene where Gerringong Creek meets Kings Creek - along Gerringong Creek Road. Read more: Landslide on Kiama Bends as more schools and roads close The Mercury understands the woman was caught in a causeway and has taken refuge by climbing on a rock, while emergency service personnel are at the scene ensuring she is safe until a rescue cant be conducted. It's also understood the creek is about 15 to 20 metre wide and a swift water rescue will be conducted. NSW Police with water rescue, NSW Ambulance and NSW State Emergency Service personnel are attending the scene. A spokesperson from the NSW SES Southern Eastern control centre said the person was on foot and confirmed a vehicle was not involved. A staging area has been set up at Gerringong Creek Road. More to come as the details become available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/39b0456e-3490-4e3f-9679-7d4bd8b162cc.PNG/r27_0_864_473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg