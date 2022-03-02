Hawks to come out swinging on the road

news, latest-news, brian-goorjian, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, south-east-melbourne-phoenix

Hawks coach Brian Goorjian admits his team has backed itself into a corner with a hit-and-miss start at home, but he's confident the road will bring out its best down the stretch of the regular season. The Hawks began a heavy road schedule with a win over a depleted Breakers oufit on Tuesday night but face a much tougher task against the Phoenix in Melbourne on Sunday. The Hawks are yet to notch a win over their top four rivals, with seven of their 10 wins coming against the bottom three sides on the ladder. It leaves them needing to claim some big scalps en route to the playoffs, but it's a challenge Goorjian is relishing. "We've put ourselves in a position where, if we don't get a few of these, we're not going to make the playoffs," Goorjian said. "You look at Sydney, you look at Perth, you look at Melbourne, you look at Phoenix... if we don't win any of those games we're not making the playoffs; and we've got to do it on the road. "We understand that challenge, Phoenix knows what's at stake as well. There's no easy games and our backs are against the wall the rest of the way. "We can't afford to dump anything and we've got to beat a few of these good teams to get there." The road run to finish is a complete 180 on the club's situation last season when COVID and the NBL Cup in Melbourne kept them away from Wollongong for four months. Read more: Hawks get show on the road with big win over Breakers On the flipside of it, Goorjian feels you can get a little too comfortable at home. "I rememeber last year being on the road for months before the season started and it gets to the point where it's too long," he said. "But I remember Cairns at the start of [last] year were kind of in our situation [this season], a regional team [like us], and they played seven of their first eight games at home. It wasn't good for them. "If I had a choice I'd rather play the first seven on the road and try to sneak a few, get some momentum, and then come back home. I just think playing all those games at home one after another after another, it just got ho-hum. "With [the road], you've got to pull together because everything's against you. We haven't had any of that and it might be a good thing for this young team."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/000ab3d9-ea9b-4fc6-b375-b02863044fc1.jpg/r0_84_5033_2928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg