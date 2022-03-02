Flooding, landslides make it a day to forget for Illawarra train users

news, latest-news,

Transport problems hit commuters unlucky enough to be out and about on Wednesday, with the South Coast train line again closing in multiple locations under the heavy rain of the East Coast Low. And there's more disruption to come - with heavy rain likely to pelt the region in the coming days, transport authorities are warning service interruptions were likely to continue. The Oak Flats train station platform looked more like a ferry platform, one person commented after seeing footage of flood waters surging past not far below the height of the platform. Read more: Hero Illawarra builder drove from house to house helping people in storms Flooding at Coalcliff caused train services to be suspended between Thirroul and Waterfall before lunchtime on Wednesday. This had knock-on effects further south, with several services between Thirroul and Wollongong cancelled as the trains were unable to travel south of Coalcliff. Trains were stopped between Wollongong and Kiama into Wednesday night after flooding affected the line in multiple places. Several train services were cancelled between Wollongong and Port Kembla, replaced by half-hourly unscheduled services when it was possible. Trains between Dapto and Bomaderry were suspended after a landslip at Berry. They remained out until late in the afternoon by when the landslide had been cleared and the line was returned to operations. "NSW TrainLink Regional and Intercity services have been severely disrupted by the extreme weather affecting the state, with more disruptions likely as rainfall continues over coming days," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said. "Buses are replacing trains where possible while some services are running to an altered timetable. "Earlier [on Wednesday], a flooding and a landslip at Berry on the South Coast Line stopped trains between Dapto and Bomaderry. The landslip is expected to be cleared and services will resume later today between Kiama and Bomaderry. "While every effort is being made to continue and restore services, we understand some customers have not been able to travel as they planned. We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to restore services as quickly as possible." Another landslide, this on on the Kiama Bends, south of the town, closed at first one northbound lane, then both, well into the afternoon. While one lane was re-opened northbound and two southbound by the end of the day, more intermittent delays are expected during the cleanup process. Services in the Southern Highlands were also hit, with trains between Moss Vale and Campbelltown suspended. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/d88886ec-a1d1-4084-8f63-056e8a092e07.jpg/r0_619_6720_4416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg