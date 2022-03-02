news, latest-news,

Students at Lindsay Park Public School were treated to a special visit on Tuesday. Sue Potts, who works at Warrawong Post Office, came to read bilingual story Moli det bigibigi (Molly the pig) to children from classes 2H and 2G, along with their teachers Mrs Greig and Ms Horobin. The story is written in Kriol and English and authored by Binjari woman Karen Manbulloo. Ms Potts read the story to the students in English. They were then able to stream the author reading the book in Kriol via a QR code. Read more: Meet the Illawarra finalists in the NSW Women of the Year Awards The book reading kicked off the United Nations' Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032) and is part of Australia Post's ongoing support of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF). Australia Post head of community Nicky Tracey said she was excited the book, published by the ILF will be shared directly with communities across the country and help to introduce children and adults to the joy of Australia's most widely spoken Aboriginal language today, Kriol. "Our partnership with the Indigenous Literacy Foundation helps to ensure children across Australia have access to quality books, and more than 40 per cent of these feature Indigenous authors or illustrators," Ms Tracey said. "We've partnered with ILF since 2020 to use our network of trucks, posties and aeroplanes to ship books to children in remote communities. "So far we've delivered more than 190,000 books to 325 remote communities and we aim to deliver 300,000 by the end of the year." Australia Post National Indigenous Manager Barbara Sheehy said she was proud of the way the organisation's community activities connect more Australians with First Nations culture. "This joyous and fun book, written by Karen, a proud Binjari woman, and illustrated by the Binjari Buk Mob, complements the overall work we do towards reconciliation by connecting with others through language and storytelling," Ms Sheehy said. A Lindsay Park Public spokeperson said they were excited to continue their journey of inclusion. "Last year our school held after school professional learning for all staff, where two local Aboriginal mentors delivered cultural awareness and communication training," they said. "We recently purchased new Indigenous literature to educate and share with our students - including locally written dreamtime stories from the Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation located in Warrawong. "This year Lindsay Park Public School is embarking on creating a symbolic Aboriginal mural with the assistance of an external Aboriginal Education Program. "All students will be involved with this project, learning about Aboriginal heritage and traditional custodians." Moli det bigibigi is available to purchase from many Australia Post stores across Australia. Australia Post also has free bookmarks with a QR code to watch a video of the author reading the story and view an animated version of the Binjari Buk Mob's illustrations. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/5a2a43dd-f4f0-425f-a0ea-5ca185af54dd.JPG/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg