Who could not be stirred by United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres' indictment to world leaders on Monday? "Today's IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership. This abdication of leadership is criminal. The world's biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home." It seems readers of all ACM papers, this one included, agree, with the vast majority stating that 'Environment and climate change' are the greatest concerns ahead of the next election. Everyday Australians are waking up to the fact that we are intricately connected. Our koalas, platypus, Great Barrier Reef and Snowy Mountains are precious and a source of pride and joy. Whether you're into reducing waste and recycling, increasing biodiversity, solar panels on your roof or saving water these are all part of the one issue. A strong, co-ordinated plan to transition our way of life into the future is absolutely critical right now. The backdrop for the release of the IPCC report couldn't be more real with the devastation of the floods. A vote for climate is no longer a 'wasted vote', it's a vote for the joys of our life. Helen Cameron, Tamworth Science predicted these floods and extreme weather events would happen because of anthropogenic global warming. We have had decades of warnings that this was going to happen. Governments and so many people have not just ignored the warnings, they have actively tried to silence the scientists. This rain was predicted, we shouldn't be surprised it has happened. We need to be blaming those who ignored and denied the warnings. Doug Steley, Heyfield Over the past week or more the Wollongong LGA COVID-19 infection rate has moved well above the per capita average for the state. Today it is approaching double the state average. It has become a clear trend yet we are not seeing any action, concern or explanation. While the state overall numbers are going down the numbers for Illawarra and in particular for Wollongong LGA are going up. Greg Rozmus, Figtree Richard Burnett would have us believe Grace Tame Australian of the Year (AOTY) 2021, is an automaton. A mindless assassin of his mythical "Left" programmed to "pick-off" our PM! This whacky theory requires us to accept Grace Tame has no capacity to think or speak for herself. Grace Tame AOTY 2021 won that award for her strength of character and outspoken advocacy on behalf of victims of child sexual abuse. Barry Swan, Balgownie Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

