People in Picton CBD should 'prepare to evacuate': SES

NSW SES has instructed people in Picton's CBD to prepare to evacuate as flooded Stonequarry Creek continues to rise. "As a result of rising flood waters NSW SES is advising people within the Picton CBD to prepare to evacuate," the SES stated. "Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. Read more: How bad will it get? Latest forecast for volatile storm drenching Illawarra "A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required." Flooded roads and power outages could be expected, they said. "Once floodwaters begin to rise in Stonequarry Creek, you will see flooding of roads, sewerage lines and power may be lost, and properties may be inundated," SES stated. "If you remain in the area you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you." The SES advised the locals to do the following: If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

