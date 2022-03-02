news, latest-news,

A woman who started a brawl with a would-be love rival in the middle of a busy Wollongong Hospital emergency department told a magistrate she didn't "give a f--k" that she may have broken her victim's eye socket. Yvette Jackson, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, but showed little, if any, remorse for her actions in the early hours of May 1 last year. "You may have broken her eye socket," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Jackson as video footage of the incident was played in court. "I don't give a f--k, she's a bad person," Jackson said in blunt reply. Read more: Woman sentenced over unprovoked stabbing on Lake Illawarra jetty A set of agreed facts tendered to the court reveal Jackson and the victim met online about five years ago, but mainly communicated over social media and have only met two-three times in person. The victim also became friends with Jackson's husband. The court heard Jackson and her partner split up for about 12 months, with the victim maintaining a friendship with the man. She later told police that Jackson believed the pair were sleeping together but she said their relationship was only ever platonic. However, the victim said when Jackson and her husband reunited about a month before the incident, Jackson began sending her threatening and abusive text messages. The court the two women both attended the hospital as patients and ran into each other in the waiting room. Jackson began screaming and rambling at the victim, saying "she's been stalking me for months". A nurse approached the pair and tried to talk to Jackson, however Jackson turned on the victim without warning and punched her in the head at least a dozen times, police said. Members of the public, nursing staff and paramedics intervened and restrained Jackson. When police arrived a short time later, Jackson told them "she's been stalking and harassing me for three months, I'm not saying sorry, she deserved it". Jackson was released to seek medical treatment and subsequently issued a notice to attend court. In court on Tuesday, Jackson said she didn't remember most of what had occurred that morning, but claimed one of the security guards had "choked her out". The case was adjourned to April 12 for Jackson to get legal advice on sentencing. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/94af1c0b-7d47-406c-9ae3-5d76ab6944e4.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg