With 75 per cent of those who take their own life being male, there is a significant need for suicide prevention training contextualised towards supporting men. To address this need, Lifeline South Coast is currently being funded by NSW Health to deliver free suicide prevention training, known as Gatekeeper Training. "Learning and knowing appropriate responses to a person disclosing suicidal thinking is at least as important as developing the capacity to create the kind of conversational spaces that allow such disclosures to happen in the first place," Bruce McMillan, Gatekeeper Training facilitator and Lived Experience representative, Lifeline South Coast said. The training is contextualised towards supporting men aged 45 years and older, acknowledging that of working aged men (20 - 69), those at the highest risk of dying by suicide are men aged 45 plus. As such, NSW Health funded places for Gatekeeper training are available to those on the South Coast who are: Gatekeeper training achieves the following outcomes: There are two planned virtual deliveries (via Zoom) of the Gatekeeper Training - March training: Wed March 9, Thurs March 10, and Fri March 25. April training: Tues April 5, Wed April 6, and Wed April 27. Visit bit.ly/CCTmen45 to secure your place. Lifeline South Coast is also offering free suicide prevention training to male-dominated workplaces, or organisations that employ, interact with, or support a high number of men aged 45+. Employers have a responsibility to incorporate suicide prevention strategies into their employee health and wellbeing initiatives. Gatekeeper training supports organisations to meet this duty of care requirement free of cost, equipping workers with the knowledge and skills required to identify suicide warning signs, facilitate supportive conversations, and refer their colleagues to appropriate services. To enquire about facilitating Gatekeeper training in your workplace, please email training@llsc.org.au. Lifeline South Coast (LLSC) is a trusted local charity with over 50 years' experience providing crisis support and suicide prevention services to the Illawarra and South Coast region - their spokespeople are known, trusted and reliable. "Community awareness and connection is such an important part of suicide prevention," Renee Green, CEO of LLSC said. "By supporting our communities to be well-networked and resourceful together we will be better able to support people when they need it, where they need it, and in a way that is meaningful to them. "We can all be part of building mentally healthy and resilient communities. Equipping yourself with the skills and knowledge to identify warning signs, have open conversations, and link people with appropriate supports is a practical step we can all take." Established in March 1969, LLSC operate 10 crisis support phones across their Wollongong and Nowra sites to ensure services are available to anyone, at any time, without cost being a barrier. Go to lifelinesouthcoast.org.au or for crisis support phone 13 11 14.

Preventing male suicide with a program

