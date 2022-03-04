Secret Skin Shellharbour, drop-in sessions for skin, Dr Laidlaw, cosmetic consultations, BTL EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, non surgical thread lifts, incontinence

Are you looking to start, or are a long term purveyor of injectables and fillers? Are you trying to budge pesky fat, build muscle and tone? Are you suffering from incontinence and looking for a non-invasive treatment solution? The team at Secret Skin Shellharbour are opening their doors and providing access to the public for an evening to explore the clinic. "Come along and learn about the modern equipment, meet our experienced and friendly team and pick up some great packages available across our range of services," operations manager, Ken Harris advised. On March 9, Secret Skin Shellharbour will host two drop-in sessions from 5pm-7pm and 7pm-9pm. "We would love to welcome new and existing clients to come along and enjoy this special open night!" Mr Harris said. Secret Skin is all about providing a more discreet experience for both male and female clients. Not everyone wants to shout from the rooftops when they have their top up or first time lip filler treatment, or experiencing the EMSCULPT NEO or EMSELLA procedures. Dr Laidlaw advised, "We are a doctor-led practice, your face is one of your most precious features, and as a result our injectors are doctors only. This means your consult and procedure are carried out by myself, in an open and consultative process that is discreet." Offering free cosmetic consultations and finance solutions across the range of services means that Secret Skin Shellharbour is patient first, and about making their services accessible to all. "If you're looking to enhance your appearance with a non-surgical option, we provide dermal fillers, threads and anti-wrinkle injections, to name but a few. Whatever you choose, we'll take the time to understand what you need from us and give expert advice tailored to your needs," Dr Laidlaw said. Two lesser known procedures for our region but growing in popularity are the non surgical thread lifts, also known as suture lift or stitch lift, and platelet rich plasma injections. These treatments both offer low to no down time and provide long lasting results. "Our state of the art facilities also offer our BTL EMSCULPT NEO, the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that combines two energies for simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building in a course of 30-minute sessions, alongside our BTL EMSELLA which is a revolutionary treatment for conditions associated with weak pelvic floor muscles. In just 6x30min sessions sitting fully clothed on the Emsella chair, you can significantly improve your pelvic floor," Mr Harris said. Located at 7 Minga Ave, Shellharbour City Centre inside Cryo Health & Fitness (Amaroo Way frontage), phone 4210 4311, visit secretskinshellharbour.com.au or go to facebook.com/secret.skin.Shellharbour

Shhh - it's a secret at Secret Skin Shellharbour

