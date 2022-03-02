Sydney Opera House's All About Women festival coming to Wollongong
The Sydney Opera House's All About Women annual feminist forum will be live-streamed at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Sunday, 13 March. The forum, part of International Women's Day celebrations, will host a program of more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers.
The Shellharbour Civic Centre will live-stream three events for the local community, which can be booked on the Civic Centre website.
11:30am - 1:00pm: 'First Nation Women Look to the Future', featuring the Goenpul author of Talkin' Up to the White Woman Distinguished Professor Aileen Moreton-Robinson.
1:30pm - 2:30pm: 'For Kate', where Lawyer Michael Bradley, friend Jo Dyer and reporter Samantha Maiden discuss the story of 'Kate', who posthumously accused federal MP Christian Porter of sexual assault.
2:30pm - 3:30pm: 'Why Design Matters', where Debbie Millman, host of the podcast Design Matters, will disect what it means to live a creative life.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...