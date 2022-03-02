news, latest-news,

The Sydney Opera House's All About Women annual feminist forum will be live-streamed at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Sunday, 13 March. The forum, part of International Women's Day celebrations, will host a program of more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers. The Shellharbour Civic Centre will live-stream three events for the local community, which can be booked on the Civic Centre website. 11:30am - 1:00pm: 'First Nation Women Look to the Future', featuring the Goenpul author of Talkin' Up to the White Woman Distinguished Professor Aileen Moreton-Robinson. 1:30pm - 2:30pm: 'For Kate', where Lawyer Michael Bradley, friend Jo Dyer and reporter Samantha Maiden discuss the story of 'Kate', who posthumously accused federal MP Christian Porter of sexual assault. 2:30pm - 3:30pm: 'Why Design Matters', where Debbie Millman, host of the podcast Design Matters, will disect what it means to live a creative life. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/034b3775-ae74-4bb2-88a8-533885f6a451.jpeg/r0_60_1600_964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg