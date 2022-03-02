news, latest-news,

Video by Samantha Alyse Torrential rain caused by a volatile low pressure system coming down from the north has brought havoc to the Illawarra and other coastal areas of NSW. Emergency services have been attending to dozens of jobs in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama on Wednesday with four flood rescues plus assistance with damaged and leaking rooves and trees over over roads. Read more in our live weather blog HERE on road closures, incidents and more There were even landslides seen over the Princes Highway on the Kiama bends" and Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Stanwell Park. In total, 175 requests for help across the South East Zone (from Wollongong down to Eden) were received by the State Emergency Service since 12.01am on Wednesday, including a rescue in the Upper Kangaroo Valley just south west of Jamberoo. A woman aged in her 50's had become stranded in a causeway surrounded by flood water, where Gerringong Creek meets Kings Creek - along Gerringong Creek Road. It's understood she sought refuge by clinging to a rock though was stranded for several hours until emergency services were able to reach her. A swift water rescue was conducted along the 15 to 20 metre wide creek and brought the woman to safety. Wollongong SES Deputy Unit Commander Menno Schaaf said all units were remaining on high alert throughout Thursday and Friday to help pick up the pieces left from the weather event. He said the continued heavy rain meant there were a number of swollen creeks and waterways pushing water over roads and "catching people unaware". Even when the rain is expected to ease slightly on Friday, Mr Schaaf said if significant rain falls over the escarpment it has the potential to cause flash flooding to flow down streams and creeks. Bulli builder Jack Gorton and his fiance Scarlett Jones turned into Good Samaritans in the storm and drove around the Illawarra to help people in need. Mr Gorton knew he'd have the day off work due to the rain so put a call out on Facebook offering his services to anyone in need during the storms. He was inundated with calls on Wednesday from people around the region asking for help - from water pouring through light fittings, to leaking rooves and an elderly lady who was trapped after her front door swelled in the wet and jarred shut. "We've been driving around from house to house," the owner of G2Build said. "One woman had woman just rushing in the back of her house ... all the drains backed up all the storm water from the street with mud running everywhere." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

