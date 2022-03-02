Flash flooding risk puts Illawarra region on stand-by

news, latest-news,

The Illawarra and the South Coast is expected to receive the brunt of the current east coast low weather event which has caused heavy flooding in northern NSW and Queensland. Councils in the Illawarra region have been preparing for the heavy rains through proactive measures designed to lessen the impact of heavy weather. Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said that with the region being prone to flash flooding work has been underway to prepare the region. Read more: UOW international law expert reveals Putin's 'new world order' "We've invested heavily in our flood risk and stormwater management programs so that we can better manage weather forecasts like this, and their possible impact on infrastructure such as roads and pathways, and property. Over the next few days our focus will continue to be on supporting our community and staff to stay safe.'' Locals are advised to be aware of their conditions as flash floods can often impact before a flood warning is issued. On Tuesday, Wollongong Council staff were inspecting culvert and stormwater infrastructure to prepare for the downpour. Mr Doyle said council staff will be on hand to assist. "We'll have staff on standby with 'water over road' or 'road closed' signage so that we can work with emergency services to support drivers to move about more safely and have teams ready should the forecast strong winds bring down any trees in public spaces. Their focus will be on making these areas safe as soon as it's safe to do so." Shellharbour Council has undertaken similar measures, including clearing stormwater pipe inlets and outlets, removing debris, preparing Dunmore waste facility and assisting the SES with sandbags. "Council will continue to manage hazards caused by the heavy rain by closing roads and removing debris, when it safe to do so," Shellharbour CEO Carey McIntyre said. Kiama council staff were undertaking similar measures and preparing flood-prone buildings such as Jamberoo School of Arts and Jamberoo Preschool. If conditions continue to worsen, all councils in the region will support the State Emergency Service (SES) which will provide updates and direct residents where to evacuate, if needed. Thirteen operational SES units are maintaining a state of readiness during the current weather event for the Illawarra and South Coast region. The community is encouraged to refer to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) website and the SES website for updates. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/c8374dd9-951a-4d9b-9dd0-e8131eaffd6d.jpg/r39_313_6078_3725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg