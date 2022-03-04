Enrol well before time

open days, schools, education, choice of school, enrolment, children, school enrolments

You may be wondering why some schools are promoting enrolments at this time of the year? Surely it's a bit early? But enrolments are now being sought for 2023 as well as beyond, as there may be competition for a place at your private school of choice. It is common for parents to consider the choice of school for their child from a very early age. When it comes to students transferring from other schools, year 5 has the second biggest intake behind year 7, according to enrolment figures from the Association of Independent Schools of NSW. The trend is driven by parents' fear of missing out on the high school of their choice or that their child might be behind when they start year 7. Depending on the school, applications may be accepted the year prior to enrolment, but can be submitted a number of years before you intend to enrol your child, particularly for some of the more prestigious schools. Applications tend to be submitted throughout the year although you need to be aware of the cut-off date. Most schools have application forms on their website. The enrolment criteria may include: Accepting a place during primary school will ensure your child has a place for secondary school but if you have missed out, places may open up in later years. Zone restrictions do not apply in the independent sector. Many schools charge application and enrolment fees that start at around $50 with some schools charging well over $400. Fees may differ depending on whether your child is enrolling as a day student or a boarder. Scholarships are often available and applications, if needed, can usually be submitted alongside the main application form. Survey research shows that the main driver of school choice is the desire of parents to match the school with the individual needs of the child and the values of the family. Other reasons include smaller class sizes, extra-curricular activities, boarding, religion, student care, exam results etc. Independent schools are diverse, in terms of the communities they serve, their student population, their size and nature so it's important to look around. Sources: goodschools.com.au, wealthpartners.net.au, isa.edu.au Open Days OPEN days are the perfect opportunity for parents and students to find out more about the schools they are interested in. It is important to visit open days armed with a list of questions and a positive attitude. Here are some worthwhile tips: Make a plan If you plan to attend several open days make sure you know the date and time for each one and send the school an RSVP if necessary. Talk to the right people Never be afraid to ask questions as you may not get the same opportunity again. Talk to students about what they enjoy about the school and talk to staff about the curriculum, class schedules and learning expectations. Explore This will help you to get a feel for the school. Take a look at the classrooms, the outdoor areas, the hall and the library and see if you can picture your child there.

Enrol well before time for schools

