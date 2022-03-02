news, latest-news,

Woonona High School product Jaida Way plans to be the first in her family to gain a university degree, and she's heading to the University of Wollongong as one of a group of young leaders recognised with a new scholarship. At UOW, she will study a Bachelor of Pre-Medicine, Science and Health. "I will be the first in my family to get a university degree," Ms Way said. "I can't wait to become a doctor one day and work at the Wollongong Hospital. Maybe I'll end up working with kids as a paediatrician. Read more: How a hero builder helped Illawarra residents hit by storms "One thing is sure: I'd love to stay in the Illawarra to help people in the community that I have grown up in." UOW Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson announced the 11 recipients of the Vice-Chancellor's Leadership Scholarship, a $30,000 per year stipend which aims to help young talented students become the difference-makers for the Illawarra in the future. "Each of you proved exceptional qualities in leadership, academic success, an eagerness to inspire greatness, initiative and a desire to create positive change. You are our future leaders, and we want to help you be the best you can be," Professor Davidson told them at a ceremony on campus. Arthur White, one of four Smith's Hill High School students awarded, will study law and arts. "I've always had a passion for justice, so studying law feels like a natural choice," he said. "In the future, I want to work in political commentary and journalism. Between climate change, the pandemic, unaffordable housing and a myriad of other issues, there's a lot of uncertainty for young people in Australia. "I see myself getting involved in climate activism, and as a leadership scholar, I would want to encourage all students to take action on issues they care about." Each scholar will also be able to take training seminars, starting with the Jindaola Indigenous culture program, and receive academic and industry mentorship to foster their skills as future leaders.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/ccbaa7b8-9e42-4025-80d1-3f6f43796a87.jpg/r0_121_4902_2891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg