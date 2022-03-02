Tense wait for Albion Park residents as more rain forecast

news, latest-news,

Albion Park residents are facing a tense Wednesday night. Earlier in the day floodwaters lapped at the doors of several homes before receding with the tide about 3pm. More rain has been forecast to hammer the area into Thursday, with residents uncertain of how high the water might rise. Lesley Graham has lived in the area for more than 20 years and says she's been flooded about half a dozen times. Read more: Get updated flood and weather information at our live blog "I've got marks in my garage where each one has come to," she said. "This hasn't been as bad so far - 2017 was the worst one. "But they reckon it's going to come back again tonight." She was adamant the council needed to clear out the nearby creek - especially after she'd seen debris, including tables, float down earlier in the morning. The same creek runs through newlyweds Kaitlyn and Blake Jimenez's home. With a baby in the house and grandparents living in a home to the rear of the property, they knew they had to be well prepared for rising waters. By Wednesday morning they had sandbagged the front doors, put everything up off the floor and evacuated - after helping "Granny" out via the tinny. "She's only short and we didn't want her walking through the water - you just don't know what's in there," Kaitlyn said. "I've never experienced flooding like this before - we've had water through before but nothing like this morning when it came right up to the house. "We came back to put tarps over the windows and we've packed the car up - luckily we've been able to stay with family. "It sounds like it's meant to get worse, but I guess we'll see once it's all done. "No matter what we do, if the water's coming in it's coming in." FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au. For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/a9074822-5537-42be-a61a-96274011eaea.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg