news, latest-news,

The wife of former St George Illawarra Dragons winger Reece Simmonds has fronted court for day one of a criminal hearing into allegations she misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Shellharbour-based child care business. Mother-of-three Belinda Simmonds is facing 37 dishonesty charges stemming from a lengthy police investigation into allegations she fleeced approximately $312,000 from her employer, Shellharbour Kiama Family Day Care, from 2013 to 2018, while she worked as the organisation's manager. Simmonds has maintained her innocence since she was charged in 2018, however she's been unable to have her day in court until now, with the case suffering from repeated delays and rescheduling due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on court sittings across NSW. Read more: Wollongong woman admits punching love rival in hospital ED waiting room Simmonds, who was supported in court by her husband, spent the proceedings sitting quietly behind her legal team as they probed the prosecution case. Police will allege Simmonds repeatedly used her employer's money to make dozens of personal purchases of household items for her own benefit including paying for groceries, buying items at women's sporting fashion store Lorna Jane, and Officeworks. Police prosecutor Sergeant Ionita said it will be alleged Simmonds was able to pull off the alleged deception due to her position in the organisation, which saw her given unfettered access to the not-for-profit's bank accounts. Sgt Ionita tendered multiple financial documents to the court including Simmonds' tax returns, a six-page statement from a senior forensic accountant with the NSW Police and bank statements from the day care centre and the Simmonds family. Defence barrister Peter Lang pointed out multiple transactions in both sets of documents that he said married up and showed money coming out of Simmonds' accounts to pay for goods and services, then money being transferred from the day care centre accounts into Simmonds' accounts as "reimbursements". They included $473.75 spent at Officeworks on November 26, 2014, $149 at Target in Shellharbour on March 18, 2014, $178 at Officeworks on June 5, 2015 and $231 at a Fairy Meadow shop on June 18, 2015. Mr Lang said for each transaction on Simmonds' bank account or credit card, there was a corresponding transactions either the same day or the following day from the day care centre account into Simmonds' account, often accompanied by the word "reimbursement" or the shop name where the transaction had taken place. The hearing will continue on Friday, with two further witnesses expected to be called to give evidence. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/1c030ab8-d5a9-4b03-965a-a49af0abaa43.jpg/r0_530_4032_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg