A mentally unwell Sydney woman who stabbed a man in an unprovoked, racially motivated attack at Lake Illawarra has narrowly avoided time behind bars. Nichole Michele Hawkins, 33, was handed a 10-month community-based intensive correction order in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. As part of the order, Hawkins must perform 100 hours of unpaid community service work and continue with her mental health treatment. Hawkins pleaded guilty to charges of reckless wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in court last week, however, Magistrate Claire Girotto found she had little insight into her offending. Read more: Flood evacuation orders for Sydney residents as NSW rivers spill, roads close "She indicated to the report writer there was provocation, but I find it was unprovoked," she said. "She has little insight into the offence and claims she was victim." Court documents said the victim was fishing from a small jetty near the Port Kembla Sailing Club on November 27, 2020, when Hawkins began yelling abuse at him. The court heard she told the victim to jump in the water or she would push him in. Police said the victim felt trapped by Hawkins and sat down to wait until she left. Meanwhile, Hawkins began abusing two passers-by, telling them "come here you p--k, go back to India". Police said Hawkins continued to yell abuse and behave erratically and aggressively. She then approached the victim again, who by this time had gone back to fishing, and told him to "if you don't jump in the water I'm going to push you in". Hawkins then picked up the man's knife from his tackle box and stabbed him in the left thigh, causing a bleeding wound. The victim tried to defend himself but Hawkins punched him in the face. The man told police he managed to push Hawkins off the jetty and into the lake, allowing him to limp back to his car. Hawkins climbed out of the lake then threw all of the victim's belongings into the water. Police arrived a short time later and arrested Hawkins. She told them she'd thrown the knife into lake. "I know why you're here, I stabbed him, it was self defence, he tried to stab me," she said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

