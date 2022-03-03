news, latest-news,

It's been a day of ups and downs with flash flooding, torrential down pours and many events cancelled. The weather system causing the chaos starts to weaken on Thursday evening, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasts and the SES has already called off a 'prepare to evacuate' warning for residents living around Lake Illawarra. However, our beaches are still closed due to very heavy surf and abnormally high tides causing foam to wash up on the shoreline. Follow our updates in the blog below. Live blog might take a moment to load

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/1149945d-1cde-4aae-ab16-68680f948551.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg