The wet weather is expected to continue on Thursday, but there are no longer warnings in place in the Illawarra for heavy rain or damaging winds. However, there is still a hazardous surf warning in place for the region's coastline, and down south a minor flood warning is out for the Shoalhaven River. Bulli Pass has reopened after a landslide on Thursday night. Follow our updates in the blog below. Live blog might take a moment to load