"Cappuccino for everyone," one resident quipped as sea foam put on a frothy - and freakish - display at South Werri Beach on Thursday morning. The menacing east coast low unleashed a thick layer of foam that spread from the sea to the sand, before covering the dunes and spilling out onto the street. Read more: All the latest road, school and travel disruptions across the Illawarra When Greg Ball headed down to the beach this morning, it all looked like just another stormy surf. "But once I reached the shore line it became very eerie because the foam would come in almost without a sound. "The freak foam wave was surprising not only me, but others who were there to see it unfolding. "Mother nature sure puts on a display." Another resident, Brigitte Gear, said it was like "The Blob movie". Video of a frontend loader pushing foam off the road, snow-plough style, was posted on the Gerringong community Facebook page. In the past, experts have warned the sea foam could be dangerous. "It's possible with big rain event sewage and other waste water can leak up and become part of it, " Dr Barry Noller, a toxicologist and University of Queensland Associate Professor, said. "Because of all the run-off you don't know what's in it. There is a risk you could catch something." He said while it "might be harmless and it might not be harmless", the only way to know is to test it. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/926f13c7-48cc-4259-98aa-d3dbe4dda135.jpg/r5_36_2042_1187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg