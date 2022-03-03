Big wet forces Splash Wollongong to be moved to next summer

news, latest-news,

Splash Wollongong is likely to return as a summer double-header with the Aquathon after Sunday's event was called off due to big swells and poor water quality around Wollongong's harbour. Activate Events organiser Rob Battocchio confirmed the conditions made annual swim 'untenable', admitting he felt it was inappropriate to race given the devastation of the floods across NSW and Queensland. Read more: Jack de Belin opens up on three-year criminal court saga "When you go down there, the waves are just smashing into the harbour and creating a kind of storm cell within itself," he said. "So between the swell and water quality itself, we decided we had to make an early call and it was really the only decision we could make. "It's also an appropriate decision when you look at what's happening elsewhere in Australia, the flood have had such a massive impact. "So it hurts, there's a lot of work that goes to into these events, but hopefully we can create something really exciting going into next summer." Read more: Gerringong's Lilly Pollard claims Pipeline Bodyboarding Championships Battocchio confirmed he would look at hosting the event in early December, before the annual Aquathon swim and run is held in January. All competitors will have their entry fees automatically transferred to compete once the new date is finalised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/201d4dde-5336-4a89-928f-f2b6a0cb1e91.jpg/r0_301_4527_2859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg